СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 16 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг и оцец

ЯНКО ПАПУҐА

(1936-2004)


Ожалосцена супруга Ана и твойо дзеци
Спочивай у мире Божим!
