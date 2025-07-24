СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. юлия наполня ше 15 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО РАМАЧ

(1938–2010)
з Руского Керестура


У наших думкох, шерцох и молитвох вше з тобу, твойо найблїзши и наймилши. Час преходзи, вше баржей хибиш.
Спочивай у мире Божим!