СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. юлия 2022. року наполня ше 12 жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО РАМАЧ

(1938–2010)
з Руского Керестура


У наших думкох, шерцох и молитвох вше з тобу, твойо найблїзши и наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
