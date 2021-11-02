ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. октобра 2021. року нєсподзивано ше преселєл до вичносци мой мили супруг

ЯНКО РАЦ – РАЦМИШКОВ
дипломовани инжинєр польопривреди

(1942‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Зохабел ме у велькей жалосци и дзекуєм му за його вельку доброту и любов. Супруга Мария-Маца
Най спочива у мире Божим!
