ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому братнякови

ЯНКО РАЦ РАЦМИШКОВ

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Од шестринїци Меланки Сопковей и братняка Дюру Хомового зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest