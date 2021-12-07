СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. децембра наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО РАЦ – РАЦМИШКОВ
дипл. инж. польопривреди

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Хибиш нам барз. Чежко нам похопиц же ши вецей нє зоз нами. Часто це споминаме и нїґда нє забудземе твою любов и доброту. Твойо наймилши: супруга Мария – Маца, син Славко, нєвеста Марча, унуки: Аня, Андрий, Мая и Филип, праунучата: Адиона, Киара, Леон и Уна
Спочивай у мире Божим!
