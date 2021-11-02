ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому оцови, дїдови и прадїдови

ЯНКО РАЦ – РАЦМИШКОВ
дипломовани инжинєр польопривреди

(1942‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на його доброту и любов чуваю його наймилши – син Славко зоз супругу Марчу; унуки: Аня, Андрий, Мая и Филип; праунучата Адиона, Киара, Леон и Уна. Дзекуєме ци дїду же ши нас чувал, учел нас, бавел ше зоз нами и шицких нас барз любел
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest