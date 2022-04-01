СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. априла 2022. року наполня ше три роки як нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО РАЦ

(1949–2019)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго чуваю: супруга Мария, син Сашко зоз супругу Весну и син Владимир зоз супругу Паулину, як и унуки Ана, Павле, Иван, Ивонка, Николая и Дарян
Спочивай у мире Божим!
