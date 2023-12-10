НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

У авґусту ше наполнєли 53 роки як нє з нами

ЯНКО РИБОВИЧ

(1923–1970)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю син Йоаким, нєвеста Меланка и унуки Таня и Наталия зоз супругом
Спочивайце у мире Божим!