НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли три роки як ши нє зоз нами

ЯНКО САБАДОШ

(1957–2020)


Хибиш... зоз нами ши у здогадованьох. Шестра Оленка, шовґор Мими, Ясмина, Лазар и Иван, Ивана, Мико, Ника и Олеґ
Спочивай у мире Божим!