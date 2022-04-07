ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. априла 2022. року нєсподзивано нас зохабел наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО САБАДОШ

(1935–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцени: син Янко и нєвеста Вера, унука Лидия зоз супругом, унук Мирко зоз супругу и праунуки Давид, Сара и Реа
Най спочива у мире Божим!
