СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. авґуста наполнєли ше 3 роки як нас зохабел наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО САБАДОШ

(1937–2019)


Красни памятки чува син Янко зоз супругу и дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!
