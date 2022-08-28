СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. авґуста наполнєли ше 3 роки як нас зохабел мой мили супруг

ЯНКО САБАДОШ

(1937–2019)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на заєднїцки живот чува супруга Мелания
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest