СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. авґуста 2022. року будзе два роки як нас зохабел

ЯНКО САБАДОШ

(1957–2020)


ХИБИШ... Шестра Олена, шовґор Мими, Ясмина, Лазар, Иван, Ивана, Мико, Ника и Олеґ
Вичная памят!
