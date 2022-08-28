НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Два роки прешло. Хибиш нам. Живот идзе далєй без тебе, алє вше зоз тобу у думкох

ЯНКО САБАДОШ

(1957‒2020)


З любову и почитованьом памятки на це чуваю Павка, Владко и Соломия, Соня и Джейсон зоз Елизу
Спочивай у мире Божим под нєбом керестурским!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest