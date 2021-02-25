НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Концом фебруара ше наполня 6 мешаци як вецей нє зоз нами

ЯНКО САБАДОШ

(1957–2020)


Час преходзи и исти час стої. Зоз любову и почитованьом чуваме памятки у наших шерцох. Супруга Павлина, син Владимир зоз Соломию и дзивка София зоз Джейсоном
Спочивай у мире Божим под нєбом керестурским!
