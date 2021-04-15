ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 9. априла преселєл ше до вичносци мой наймилши супруг

ЯНКО САЛАМУН

(1953–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Мили мой, нєт слова цо остали после тебе. Цихосц, пражнїна и вельки боль у моїм шерцу. Дзекуєм ци за шицко цо ши зробел за мнє. Най це вично чуваю нєбесни ангели!
Спочивай у мире Божим! Твоя супруга Наталия
