ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 9. априла преселєл ше до вичносци наш шовґор и бачи

ЯНКО САЛАМУН

(1953–2021)
з Дюрдьова


У красних памяткох навики го будземе чувац – Златка зоз дзецми: Борисом, Мижом, Михаелу и Желяну зоз фамелию, зоз Керестура.
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest