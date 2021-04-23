ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 9. априла преселєл ше до вичносци наш жец и шовґор

ЯНКО САЛАМУН

(1953–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Ожалосцени – швекра Ана Сабадошова, Славко зоз супругу Гелену и дзецми Лидию и Кристину зоз супругом Иваном
Най спочива у мире Божим!
