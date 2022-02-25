ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Мойому братови и нашому уйови, хтори нас нєсподзивано охабел 19. фебруара 2022. року

ЯНКО САЛАМУН

(1956–2022)
з Дюрдьова


Пошол ши так нараз и без поздраву. Спочивай у мире Божим!
Ожалосцени: шестра Ирина Джуджарова зоз фамелию
