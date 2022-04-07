СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ЯНКО САЛАМУН

(1953–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Пред роком ши нас напущел и пошол до вичносци, боль и жаль за тобу у наших шерцох нїґда нє прейдзе. Ожалосцени син Иван и нєвеста Йована
Спочивай у мире Божим!
