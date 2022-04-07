СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. априла наполнї ше жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг и оцец

ЯНКО САЛАМУН

(1953–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац супруга Наталия и син Мирослав
Спочивай у мире Божим!
