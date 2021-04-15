ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 9. априла до вичносци ше преселєл наш мили оцец

ЯНКО САЛАМУН

(1953–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Гоч чи вецей нє медзи нами, покля ми жиєме, и ти будзеш жиц у наших шерцох и памяткох. Ожалосцени твойо дзеци: син Мирослав и син Иван зоз супругу Йовану
Спочивай у мире Божим!
