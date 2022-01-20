СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня, 21. януара наполнюю ше два роки як нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО ТОМА

(1951–2020)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох го чуваю супруга Нада, син Роберт и унукове Стефан и Филип
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest