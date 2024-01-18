СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. януара 2023. року наполня ше 4 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО ТОМА

(1951–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю супруга Нада, син Роберт и унукове Стефан и Филип
Най спочива у мире Божим!