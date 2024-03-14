СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. марца 2024. року наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас зохабел наш шовґор

ЯНКО УЙФАЛУШИ

(1954–2024)
з Вербасу


Памятку на ньго буду чувац Владо и Ксения Олеярово зоз Руского Керестура, и їх дзивка Весна зоз мужом Кимом и дзецми Андрейом и Мартину
Вичная му памят!