СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли штерацец жалосни днї як занавше пошол з того швета наш мили

ЯНКО УЙФАЛУШИ

(1954–2024)
з Вербасу


Занавше останєш у наших шерцох и думкох. Навики ожалосцени: супруга Мелания, син Александар, дзивка Александра и жец Игор
Вичная му памят!