СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. априла наполня ше штири жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабел

ЯНКО ФЕЙСА

(1970–2018)


Памятку на його доброту и красни заєднїцки препровадзени час чува супруга Сенка
Спочивай у мире Божим!
