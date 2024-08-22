ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. авґуста преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО ХРОМИШ

(1950–2024)
з Вербасу


Дзекуєме ци за шицку любов хтору ши нам даровал. Твой син Саша, нєвеста Наташа, унукове Борис и Иван
Спочивай у мире Божим!