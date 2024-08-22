ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. авґуста преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили супруг

ЯНКО ХРОМИШ

(1950–2024)
з Вербасу


Дзекуєм ци за шицки роки хтори зме вєдно препровадзели. Навики це будзем чувац у своїх думкох, шерцу и молитвох. Твоя супруга Ганча
Спочивай у мире Божим!