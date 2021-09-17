ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. септембра 2021. року занавше нас зохабел мили оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО ЧОРДАШ
(1941–2021)


з Нового Саду


Дзекуєме за твою щиру любов, доброту и пожертвовносц хтору ши нам нєсебично давал. Вично нам будзеш у шерцу. Твоя дзивка Мирослава и унук Михаел зоз Анамарию
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest