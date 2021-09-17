ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. септембра 2021. року занавше нас зохабел мили оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО ЧОРДАШ

(1941–2021)
з Нового Саду


З вельку любову и почитованьом вичну памятку на твою любов и доброту буду чувац твой син Борис, нєвеста Марча и унука Ивана
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest