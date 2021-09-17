ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. септембра занавше нас зохабел наш мили бачи

ЯНКО ЧОРДАШ

(1941–2021)
з Нового Саду


У найкрасших памяткох навики го буду чувац – Ксения Чордашова, Блаженка и Юлиян Будинсково зоз дзецми, Александар и Бланка Чордашово зоз дзецми
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest