СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. авґуста 2022. року наполнєли ше 40 роки як нє з нами наш оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО ШАЙТОШ

(1947–1982)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше будзеш у наших шерцох и думкох. З вельку лювову и почитованьом памятку на це чуваю твойо дзеци Весна, Владо и Мария зоз фамелиями
