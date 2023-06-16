СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. юния 2023. року наполнєли ше 10 роки як нє з нами наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО ШОМОДЇ

(1942–2013)
з Руского Керестура


Роки преходза, алє памятки на тебе и твою любов и доброту будземе навики ношиц у своїх шерцох. Синове Зденко зоз супругу Ивану и Янко зоз супругу Єлену и унучата Елена, Лана и Алекса
Вичная памят!