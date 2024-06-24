СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 11 роки як нє з нами наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО ШОМОДЇ

(1942–2013)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше будзеш у наших шерцох. Синове Зденко и Янко з фамелиями