ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ЯРОСЛАВА ГАЛИК

(1953–2021)


Предсидателька СФУЛО Дня 25. марта 2021. року, после чежкей и несподзиваней хороти, напущела нас предсидателька СФУЛО (Шветова Федерация Українских Лемковских Обєднаньох), з Яремчи, Україна. Союз Руснацох Українцох Сербиї
Вичная єй памят!
