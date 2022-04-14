ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. априла 2022. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила

ЯРОСЛАВА ДУДАШ

(1951–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и подзекованьом ожалосцени: супруг Владимир, дзивка Светлана зоз супругом Мирославом и унуки Микола и Силвия, як и син Владислав зоз супругу Монику и унукове Антонио и Тадей
Най спочива у мире Божим!
