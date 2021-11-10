СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня, 6. новембра наполнєли ше 2 жалосни роки як нас напущела наша мила

ЯРОСЛАВА СЛАВКА СТЄПАНДИЧ
народзена Рац

(1953–2019)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, алє красни памятки на заєднїцки живот, єй любов и доброту, оставаю у наших шерцох и молитвох. Хибиш нам барз и занавше це будземе чувац у наших думкох. Твойо наймилши, мац Леона, дзивка Ґабриєла зоз фамелию и шестра Марча зоз фамелию
Най це ангели чуваю!
