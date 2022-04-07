СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

У априлу ше наполнюю 20 жалосни роки як нас зохабела наша мила мац и баба

ЯРОСЛАВА ЧАПКО
народзена Регак


з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох ю чуваю син Юлиян Чапко и унук Ник
Най спочива у мире Божим!
