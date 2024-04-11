ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. априла 2024. року занавше нас зохабел наш бачи

ЯРОСЛАВ ГОЛИК – МАТИСОВ

(1952–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Остатнї поздрав му од Микия и Кристини Гардийових зоз Швайцарскей
Най спочива у мире Божим!