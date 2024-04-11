ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. априла 2024. року занавше нас зохабел наш бачи

ЯРОСЛАВ ГОЛИК

(1952–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на ньго буду чувац Гелена Штранґарова и Владо Голиков зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!