ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому оцови

ЯРОСЛАВ НАДЬ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Свою любов, доброту и щиросц зоз хтору ши нас пожертвовано учел и унапрямовал пренєсол ши на нас у каждей хвильки нашого живота, же бизме були у медзисобней любови и злагоди. Твойо дзеци: Мижо зоз супругу Оленку, дзивка Марча зоз супругом Славком и дзивка Терезка зоз супругом Мижом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest