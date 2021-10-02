ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому сватови, хтори ше преселєл до вичносци 18. септембра

ЯРОСЛАВ НАДЬ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на вас чуваю сватово Рацмишково, Маца и Янко
Най спочива у мире Божим!
