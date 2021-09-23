ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. септембра занавше нас зохабел наш шовґор

ЯРОСЛАВ НАДЬ
(1940–2021)


з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на вас чува Папуґoва фамелия
Най спочива у мире Божим!
