ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому сватови хтори ше преселєл до вичносци 18. септембра

ЯРОСЛАВ НАДЬ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З вельким почитованьом, красни памятки на вас вично будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Сватово Ердельово
Най спочива у мире Божим!
