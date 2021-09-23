ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ЯРОСЛАВ НАДЬ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Бачикови од Надь Юлина зоз супругу Любку и сином Борисом
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
