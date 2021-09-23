ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ЯРОСЛАВ НАДЬ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Братови Славкови од брата др. Юлияна зоз Нємецкей зоз супругу Меланку, сином Борисом и дзивку Юлияну зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
