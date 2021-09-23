ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. септембра занавше нас зохабел наш шовґор

ЯРОСЛАВ НАДЬ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом, шовґра Славу вично буду паметац Славко Роман зоз супругу Наташу и їх дзеци, Владо Роман зоз супругу Ларису и їх дзеци и Єленка Роман Дропич зоз супругом Амедом и їх дзеци
Най спочива у мире Божим!
