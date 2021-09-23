ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. септембра занавше нас зохабел шовґор

ЯРОСЛАВ НАДЬ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом, красни памятки на ньго навики будземе чувац. Нина Иринка и шовґор Славо Романово
Най спочива у мире Божим!
